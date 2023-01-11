The Outwaters Trailer: Found Footage Nightmare Proves You Should Never Camp In The Desert

If you saw "Terrifier 2" in theaters, you probably remember feeling unsettled by one particular trailer that played in front of it. That trailer, for a project called "The Outwaters," showcased a ton of eerie, upside-down, and unexplainable footage. If you're anything like me, it's been in the back of your mind ever since.

Well, that initial trailer for "Outwaters" is like a trailer for "The Muppet Movie" in comparison to its latest one. Still flanked with strange imagery and promotional quotes hyping up its scares, it starts to paint a picture of what Robbie Banfitch's film has to offer. Four friends are embarking into the Mojave Desert, dressed in their Coachella finest. Unfortunately, what awaits them is no festival, but the isolating and unforgiving wilderness, one that has been haunted by something truly wicked.

Just how wicked are these strange occurrences, you might ask? Throwing up blood, a proliferation of lacerations, and a heavily distorted perception of reality are just a taste of what these four doomed campers will experience.