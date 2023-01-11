Andy Serkis Is 'Reimagining' George Orwell's Animal Farm For 'A Post-Truth World'

Here's a fun little word association game for you. When I say, "Most prolific motion-capture performer of our generation," who do you think of immediately? How about if I said, "Most pleasantly surprising guest appearance in a critically acclaimed, live-action 'Star Wars' series?" And lest we forget, there's also, "Grittiest, most sarcastic Alfred to ever appear in a 'Batman' movie?" The answer to all three, of course, is none other than Andy Serkis. But even that doesn't quite do justice to everything the actor has to offer.

For one thing, he's not "merely" an actor. The multi-hyphenate added filmmaking to his résumé with his directorial debut "Breathe" in 2017, following it up with his somewhat under-appreciated "Jungle Book" remake "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle," and then the action trashterpiece "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

However, Serkis has talked for a long time about wanting to film an adaptation of "Animal Farm," the George Orwell allegorical novel that all of us were forced to read in middle school English class back in the day. First reported over a decade ago (and subsequently picked up by Netflix, although that may no longer be the case), it's been a long and winding path to get this project off the ground — delayed, in no small part, by Serkis' own skyrocketing career on both sides of the camera. But finally, we received word early last year that the adaptation appeared likely to proceed and now, though it has yet to receive a release date, Serkis is opening up about what he has planned for his unique take on the world-famous novel.