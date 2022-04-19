After 10 Years, Andy Serkis' Animal Farm Movie May Be Finally Happening

Some filmmakers get their passion projects off the ground right out of the gate. But for others, for whatever reason, those films or TV shows are forced to take a back seat for a while. In acclaimed motion-capture actor Andy Serkis' case, he's been trying to get an adaptation of the classic George Orwell satire "Animal Farm" made for about a decade.

We first reported on it back in 2012 when this version of the quintessential allegory was going to be Serkis' directorial debut, but the film didn't come to fruition at the time. He would actually direct three films before new developments were made on the dystopian fable. Then in 2018, news broke that Serkis would work with Netflix on this project after he had worked with them on "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle." At that time, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "The Batman" director Matt Reeves was also on board to produce. But again, things were dormant for a few years and no new developments were announced.

However, it looks like the ball is rolling once again and it seems that the long-gestating movie will actually come together this time.