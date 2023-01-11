The 2023 SAG Nominations: The White Lotus, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Banshees Of Inisherin, And More

By Lex Briscuso/Jan. 11, 2023 11:49 am EST

We're back at the Hollywood ballot box, folks. Awards season is back upon us, and we're starting off strong with some major contenders for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Awards. "The White Lotus" star Haley Lu Richardson and "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park announced the nominations via livestream early on January 11. The ceremony will be next month on February 26 and will be accessible for viewing via YouTube and Netflix. SAG used to have an air deal with TBS and TNT — which is probably where you remember watching the SAGs if you've been a viewer in the past — but that deal expired last year.

As for the slate of film nominees, a lot of the patterns we've seen so far are continuing. Brandon Fraser is getting praise for his emotional turn in "The Whale," and Cate Blanchett is getting her flowers for her fierce performance in "Tár." But something cool we're seeing at the SAGs is some other deserved nominees finally getting recognition, like "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Stephanie Hsu, who has been wrongly shut out of many races so far in favor of Jamie Lee Curtis. The nominees list also features Brendan Gleeson, who has been mostly forgotten in the shadow of his "The Banshees of Inisherin" costar Colin Farrell. Farrell has been sweeping the Best Actor race thus far, but Gleeson finally gets a deserved nomination in the supporting category. Additionally, Hong Chau snagged a supporting nomination for her work in "The Whale," which was utterly gripping and emotionally conflicting. She's been a major talent to watch, so it's great to see her finally get some praise.

Expectations and surprises

tom hollander jennifer coolidge the white lotus HBO

On the television front, things seem to be mostly par for the course with business as usual, or at least, as we expected. Jennifer Coolidge continues to receive accolades for her return to "The White Lotus" season 2, while expected newcomers Jeremy Allen White and Jenna Ortega snag recognition for their acclaimed shows "The Bear" and "Wednesday" respectively. There aren't many surprises on the television front, but that could be because most acclaimed television shows — miniseries and special events aside — have been on for several seasons, so we know who the heavy hitters are. Personally, I'm rooting for Amanda Seyfried's inspired performance in "The Dropout," but isn't everyone?

Below is a complete list of all 2023 SAG Awards nominees for film and television.

SAG 2023 Film Nominees

brendan gleeson colin farrell the banshees of inisherin Searchlight Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

SAG 2023 TV Nominees

quinta brunson abbott elementary ABC

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Hunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, The George & Tammy Story

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

