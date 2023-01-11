The 2023 SAG Nominations: The White Lotus, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Banshees Of Inisherin, And More

We're back at the Hollywood ballot box, folks. Awards season is back upon us, and we're starting off strong with some major contenders for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Awards. "The White Lotus" star Haley Lu Richardson and "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park announced the nominations via livestream early on January 11. The ceremony will be next month on February 26 and will be accessible for viewing via YouTube and Netflix. SAG used to have an air deal with TBS and TNT — which is probably where you remember watching the SAGs if you've been a viewer in the past — but that deal expired last year.

As for the slate of film nominees, a lot of the patterns we've seen so far are continuing. Brandon Fraser is getting praise for his emotional turn in "The Whale," and Cate Blanchett is getting her flowers for her fierce performance in "Tár." But something cool we're seeing at the SAGs is some other deserved nominees finally getting recognition, like "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Stephanie Hsu, who has been wrongly shut out of many races so far in favor of Jamie Lee Curtis. The nominees list also features Brendan Gleeson, who has been mostly forgotten in the shadow of his "The Banshees of Inisherin" costar Colin Farrell. Farrell has been sweeping the Best Actor race thus far, but Gleeson finally gets a deserved nomination in the supporting category. Additionally, Hong Chau snagged a supporting nomination for her work in "The Whale," which was utterly gripping and emotionally conflicting. She's been a major talent to watch, so it's great to see her finally get some praise.