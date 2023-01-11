The 2023 SAG Nominations: The White Lotus, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Banshees Of Inisherin, And More
We're back at the Hollywood ballot box, folks. Awards season is back upon us, and we're starting off strong with some major contenders for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Awards. "The White Lotus" star Haley Lu Richardson and "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park announced the nominations via livestream early on January 11. The ceremony will be next month on February 26 and will be accessible for viewing via YouTube and Netflix. SAG used to have an air deal with TBS and TNT — which is probably where you remember watching the SAGs if you've been a viewer in the past — but that deal expired last year.
As for the slate of film nominees, a lot of the patterns we've seen so far are continuing. Brandon Fraser is getting praise for his emotional turn in "The Whale," and Cate Blanchett is getting her flowers for her fierce performance in "Tár." But something cool we're seeing at the SAGs is some other deserved nominees finally getting recognition, like "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Stephanie Hsu, who has been wrongly shut out of many races so far in favor of Jamie Lee Curtis. The nominees list also features Brendan Gleeson, who has been mostly forgotten in the shadow of his "The Banshees of Inisherin" costar Colin Farrell. Farrell has been sweeping the Best Actor race thus far, but Gleeson finally gets a deserved nomination in the supporting category. Additionally, Hong Chau snagged a supporting nomination for her work in "The Whale," which was utterly gripping and emotionally conflicting. She's been a major talent to watch, so it's great to see her finally get some praise.
Expectations and surprises
On the television front, things seem to be mostly par for the course with business as usual, or at least, as we expected. Jennifer Coolidge continues to receive accolades for her return to "The White Lotus" season 2, while expected newcomers Jeremy Allen White and Jenna Ortega snag recognition for their acclaimed shows "The Bear" and "Wednesday" respectively. There aren't many surprises on the television front, but that could be because most acclaimed television shows — miniseries and special events aside — have been on for several seasons, so we know who the heavy hitters are. Personally, I'm rooting for Amanda Seyfried's inspired performance in "The Dropout," but isn't everyone?
Below is a complete list of all 2023 SAG Awards nominees for film and television.
SAG 2023 Film Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
SAG 2023 TV Nominees
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Hunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, The George & Tammy Story
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things