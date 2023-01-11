The SAG Awards Will Stream On Netflix Starting Next Year

Hear that faint sound, far off in the distance? That's the winds of change, folks.

We're well and truly in the thick of the Streaming Era, as major platforms like Netflix and Prime Video have emerged as genuine competition for any given film looking for a distribution partner. Now, even awards season can't escape the gravitational pull exerted by the streamers. Could this be a way to solve the issue of flagging television ratings that have dogged even the top awards shows in the last several years? Who knows! This latest development is fascinating, nonetheless.

In a surprise announcement, Netflix has revealed that it will stream the heralded Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony live for subscribers, beginning in 2024. But even this year's ceremony is set to undergo a major change, as well. Netflix will stream the 29th annual SAG Awards, set to air the night of February 26, 2023, exclusively on Netflix's YouTube channel. The timing is certainly well-planned, as the SAG nominees have only just been announced earlier this morning.

In a statement, Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria had this to say: