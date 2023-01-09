At Midnight Trailer: Top Gun Maverick Star Monica Barbaro Shines

I can hear your thoughts. They probably sound like mine. "Oh, like 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' with the tropical hotel and the manager and actors, and breakups, etc." "Naked run-in with the love interest like 'The Proposal!'" For some reason, even though I'm not always a rom-com person, the familiar notes don't seem to matter to me with this trailer. It really does look charming. Plus, formulas can work if you do them right. Just ask anyone who cannot move away from the television during the Hallmark Christmas movie marathons. With a rom-com, people usually do want comforting familiarity and a happy ending. If I'm going to watch one, I want that as well.

Barbaro stood out to me in "Top Gun: Maverick," and in a film that I really enjoyed, one of my few complaints was not seeing more of her character. I love that she's getting a chance to shine here. I ... might actually watch a new rom-com!

Here is the synopsis for the film:

"At Midnight" centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, "Father of the Bride"), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, "Top Gun: Maverick"), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. He's focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She's trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film, "Super Society 3," in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, "Workaholics") cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro's hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight...

"At Midnight" will premiere on Paramount+ on February 10, 2023, in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, and Italy, with other markets to be announced at a later date.