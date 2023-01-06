Tar Is Getting A Cinematic Universe With Todd Field's New Short The Fundraiser

In "Tár," Cate Blanchett plays the fictional Lydia Tár, chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, so it's only appropriate that — of all the film festivals in the world — the 2023 Berlinale should provide the stage for the expansion of the "Tár" cinematic universe.

You heard that right: while Lydia herself may be down and out, the adventures of "Tár" are far from over. The movie actually begins with Lydia giving an interview at The New Yorker Film Festival, and in a felicitous case of life imitating art, writer-director Todd Field recently spoke to the press at the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony, where "Tár" was named Best Film and Blanchett was named Best Actress of 2022. There, Field discussed the upcoming short film "The Fundraiser," which is set in the same world as "Tár" and which will feature select cast members, perhaps even Blanchett herself.

Blanchett will be on hand for a talk at the Berlinale next month with her German co-star Nina Hoss and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, whose soundtrack for "Tár" takes the form of a highfalutin concept album. Speaking to Indiewire in New York, Field was coy about what exactly viewers can expect from "The Fundraiser," saying only, "Is the entire cast [of 'Tar'] in 'The Fundraiser'? No, not the entire cast. You'll see a few faces and you'll see some things that I think are surprising."