Martin Scorsese Says The 'Clouds Lifted' On Cinema's 'Dark Days' When He Watched Tar

Unless you're lucky enough to escape the constant cycle of discourse, you're probably aware that a lot of cinephiles are really concerned about the future of American cinema. Fans and industry people alike are perpetually despairing over what has become of Hollywood — and not just because of all the ding-dang superhero movies. There are bigger crises afoot: A long-suffering box office, concerning studio agendas, the bleak future of movie theaters, and then there's that special pain we all feel when we've seen too many mediocre movies in a row and begin to (overdramatically) fear for the future of an entire art form. Which is why it's so spectacularly heartening to find yourself sitting in a theater, still catching your breath because you've been absolutely blown away by a new film.

Face it, not every trip to the theater is gonna melt your brain or even tug on your heartstrings. So when something worth raving about rolls around, why keep your mouth shut about it? Sooner or later, everyone becomes that one chatty friend who can't shut up about their new favorite movie — and it turns out legendary directors are just like the rest of us. Just last night, Martin Scorsese used his time onstage at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards to sing the praises of a movie to a room full of people. Just like me at Christmas dinner! Except, in his case, it was the appropriate venue and a very captivated audience.