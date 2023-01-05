Will We See Astrid & Lilly Save The World Season 2?

Yet another coming-of-age series centered on the supernatural adventures of teen girls has been canceled after one season, with Syfy's "Astrid & Lilly Save The World" joining the ranks of shows like "Paper Girls" and "First Kill." Unfortunately, the social media campaign to #RenewAstridAndLilly was not enough to convince the network to continue the show past its debut season, which is a legitimate shame for all involved and all who loved it.

Often described as "Booksmart" meets "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the delightful "Astrid & Lilly Save the World" was a series about high school best friends Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) who are cursed with the devastating reality of being "unpopular." After finally hitting their limit of enduring bullying by their classmates, the two finally lash out and ... open a portal to a monster dimension.

Unfortunately, as TV Line reported, the numbers for "Astrid & Lilly Save The World" just weren't there to justify a continuation. The show aired around the same time as the Syfy hit series "Resident Alien," but couldn't manage to pull a "Seinfeld"/"Friends," and maintain the audience. It was reported that the March finale only took in roughly 200,000 viewers. For comparison's sake, the second season premiere of the USA and Syfy series "Chucky" snagged 675,000.

As sad as I am about the cancellation of "Astrid & Lilly," I am unfortunately in no way surprised. This was an underdog series by design, and it's a tragedy that more people didn't tune in.