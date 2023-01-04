The Wednesday Season 2 Rumors Explained: Is The Series Returning To Netflix?

Wednesday Addams is taking the world by storm in a way that, thankfully, doesn't involve putting her twisted mind to work. Were you to ask the macabre teen herself, her version of world domination would probably involve piranhas, communing with the dead, and ridding the world of any color that isn't her signature despairing black. But the reality of her popularity isn't so bleak: It mostly manifests in TikTok dances, Halloween costumes, and some of the funniest fan edits that society has ever seen. Netflix's "Wednesday" is that kind of popular, as you've most likely noticed it trending at the top of the charts for many weeks.

Whether you sought it out or stumbled onto it via social media, you've definitely encountered the clip of Jenna Ortega's ultra-goth dance scene and maybe even considered trying it out yourself. Mileage on the show certainly varies — in her review, /Film's Sarah Milner dubbed it another fumbled franchise à la Tim Burton — but there's no denying the fact that the series is attracting eyeballs. People have turned their attention to this latest spin on the "Addams Family" franchise, which follows a teenage Wednesday to Nevermore Academy where she solves crimes with her psychic abilities. Say what you will of the premise, but the popularity of the show is undeniable. For this very reason, fans are beginning to grow antsy.

Despite the fact that the show is smashing Netflix viewing records — "Wednesday" is now the only English-language series to have logged more than 400 million hours in a single week — the streamer still hasn't renewed the series for a second season. So what gives?