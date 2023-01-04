Terrifier 2 Director Damien Leone Explains What The Heck Was Going On In That Clown Cafe Sequence

This article contains major spoilers for "Terrifier 2."

If "Terrifier 2" has taught me anything, it's that I would rather face a number of deadly obstacles than ever run into Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). At least there's the possibility of survival with slasher villains like Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger, whereas Art will stop at nothing to obliterate you once he's locked onto your presence. Throughout the film's nearly two and a half-hour runtime, which is unheard of for a slasher flick, we get to see Art dismember folks by means of some jaw-dropping practical gore effects. That's practically what sold the film beyond the traditional horror crowd, who largely knew what they were in for.

Whether it be the harrowing bedroom kill or ferocious final girl Sienna (Lauren LaVera) doing what needs to be done, "Terrifier 2" is built upon one memorably gory sequence after the other. But one of the film's more standout moments involves Sienna waking up in a vibrant location called the Clown Café. The scene is underscored by a real earworm of a jingle sung by Leah Voysey, which sets the mood for a cartoonish nightmare that's only manages to get even weirder.

Given the complicated, yet ambiguous nature of Sienna and her father, I initially interpreted the Clown Café sequence to be an extension of her childhood trauma, with the nightmare world resembling a twisted memory. She's even dressed in a Pippi Longstocking-esque garment too, while sitting in a jungle gym. But according to director Damien Leone, the nightmare has a much more ethereal meaning.