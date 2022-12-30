Chris Pine Says Dungeons And Dragons Directors Made Sure The Movie Wasn't 'Too Cool For School'

Chris Pine told Collider that John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are "really funny guys," and have a solid track record in the world of comedy. Before becoming a screenwriter and director, John Francis Daley famously played Sam Weir on "Freaks and Geeks," so it's safe to assume he knows a thing or two about being an underdog. "Their idea for how they wanted to tell the story, at least for me, was exactly what I like about big-budget filmmaking, which is not too cool for school," Pine said. "There's an earnest, real heart to it with a really sweet message."

Arguably most important, Pine also said that the comedy of "Dungeons of Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is "really on point." He highlighted the practical visual elements and the way old-school techniques were incorporated to tell the best possible story. "I think, especially nowadays, with all the green screen, to do stuff practically with real monsters made by super craftsmen, and effects on set that you can feel, and touch, and interact with ... and they are technicians." This echoes what we heard during San Diego Comic-Con, where it was emphasized how many of the memorable monsters were created using practical FX.

Pine also praised the directing duo's talent, adding, "It takes a real samurai mind to figure out how to shoot a film of this size and scope, and you could feel them wanting to knock it out of the park." Their previous film, "Game Night," was made with a much smaller budget and certainly didn't include any practical monsters, so this is a whole new world for the pair. "You could feel them really wanting to win, so I like their ambition, too," said Pine.

"Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" rolls into theaters on March 31, 2023.