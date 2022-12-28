Superhero Bits: Stan Lee's 100th Birthday, A Closer Look At The Spider-Verse Air Jordans & More

Filming has yet to begin on "Daredevil: Born Again," but production on the massive 18-episode series will be taking place for most of next year. So, what's Charlie Cox doing to prepare? In a recent interview with GQ, the actor explained that he's currently re-reading all of the "Daredevil" comics from start to finish. Additionally, he explains that we can probably expect more courtroom stuff this time around:

"I'm now in the process of preparing for next year when we shoot the show: I've re-reading the comics from start to finish, and I'm just starting to try to get back into shape for a role like that. I think because of the number of episodes they've committed to, there'll be a heavy influence of courtroom stuff — Matt Murdoch the lawyer in the new show. So I'm heavily focused on researching that area of this character, and his life. It was one of the areas we didn't do a huge amount exploration around before. Even my accent is probably really rusty."

"Daredevil: Born Again" does not yet have a release date but is expected in late 2023 or early 2024.