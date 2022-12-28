Excelsior! A Stan Lee Documentary Is Coming To Disney+ In 2023!

As seen above, it's less than 30 seconds of clips of his trademark Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos that zoom out to an artistic rendering of the icon with his signature glasses and mustachioed grin. The video is also accompanied by this caption: "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." Additional details about the creative team involved in the documentary, potential participants that would appear onscreen, or an official release date are not currently available. However, we do know that upon completion, it will be released on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Considering that the doc is a Marvel project, it will be interesting to see if they explore his work outside of the company. Through his POW Entertainment brand, he created the adult animated series "Stripperella" starring Pamela Anderson for Spike TV, a manga series with "Shaman King" creator Hiroyuki Takei, the reality show "Who Wants to Be a Superhero?", and a number of other comics. He even worked with the distinguished competition, DC Comics, on the "Just Imagine..." line of comics, which reimagined Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the Flash.

Regardless of what they cover, Stan Lee's work inspired generations of fans and creators alike, so there's surely no shortage of people that could be tapped to participate in telling his story. My guess is that Kevin Smith (who brought him in for his first non-Marvel movie cameo in "Mallrats"), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the various actors that have brought his creations to life, and Marvel Comics Editors In Chief of the past and present will likely be involved.

As more details regarding this new Stan Lee documentary from Disney emerge, we'll be sure to update you, True Believers!