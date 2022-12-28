E.T.'s Script Originally Included A Cameo Meant For Harrison Ford

The cut scene does exist in very low quality pieces online, but when you hear Steven Spielberg describe what was to happen in it, the scene sounds pretty wacky for a movie that already is painting with a broad brush. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for a reunion celebrating its 30th anniversary, Spielberg said of the scene:

"Henry's chair starts levitating ... So as E.T. is lifting all of the communicator paraphernalia up the stairs, Henry [Thomas] starts rising off the ground in the chair until his head hits the ceiling. Just as Harrison [Ford] turns, E.T. loses control of the weight of everything and it all falls down the stairs, and Henry comes crashing down to the ground, and lands perfectly. Four-point landing. The principal turns around, and as far as he's concerned, nothing ever happened."

Just remember, this scene was already following the wacky antics of E.T. drinking a bunch of beer at the house that made Elliott drunk at school. We had already reached the comedic highpoint of the movie, and following that up with a scene that takes the antics to cartoon levels would have kept the movie in this heightened comedic place for too long; I think it would have been very easy for Spielberg to lose the emotional thread of the movie if he strayed too far away from the film's core.

Plus, no other major star appears in "E.T." Part of its magic is that it feels like this extraordinary story with an alien is happening to regular, everyday people. If Han Solo randomly shows up on the screen, that would take the entire audience out of it. Though it would be nice to have another Spielberg/Ford movie, Spielberg made the right call here.