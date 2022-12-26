Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Teaser Trailer: The Skinny Man Returns For One More 'Allons-Y!'

It's time for a new Doctor in "Doctor Who," but when Jodie Whittaker bid the character adieu in the season 13 finale, "The Power of the Doctor," the regeneration process had a rather unexpected outcome. Rather than transforming into Ncuti Gatwa, who had previously been announced as the new lead for the long-running sci-fi series, the Doctor regained a familiar face: that of David Tennant, the Tenth Doctor.

Fans already knew that both Tennant's Doctor and his former companion, Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate), would be returning for the "Doctor Who" 60th anniversary celebration. It's traditional to bring back previous Doctors for adventures like this, and Tennant previously returned for the 50th anniversary special as well. However, such specials usually involve having multiple versions of the Doctor working together through some quirk of timey-wimeyness; returning via a botched regeneration definitely puts a twist on things.

The Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble both returning also presents a problem because of how Donna's storyline came to an end. After she absorbed all the knowledge, intelligence, and memories of the Doctor's Time Lord mind, Donna began to die because of the strain that it put on her fragile human body. To save her life, the Doctor quarantined all her memories of him and the adventures they'd shared; Donna would live, but she wouldn't remember him and he couldn't allow her to see him again. In the 60th anniversary specials (yes, plural — there will be three episodes in total), the Doctor faces that same dilemma again. Check out the new teaser trailer below!