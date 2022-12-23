Superhero Bits: Black Adam's Expensive Reshoots, Daredevil: Born Again's Long Shooting Schedule & More

It wasn't only a nice surprise earlier this year when it was officially announced that Charlie Cox would return as Matt Murdock for "Daredevil: Born Again." The biggest surprise was that the show would span a hulking 18 episodes, a rarity for streaming shows, to be certain. But that is going to come at a cost, as Cox recently revealed in an interview with NME. "They said to me, 'We're going to be shooting in 2023.' I said, 'Great, when?' They said, 'All 2023'. I start shooting in February and finish in December." In other words, it's going to be a long, ten-month shoot. Speaking a bit further, Cox discussed why he likes the idea of doing that many episodes.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18. I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world ... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

"Daredevil: Born Again" does not yet have a release date set.