Sam Raimi And Barbarian EP Alex Lebovici Are Producing The New Horror-Thriller, Don't Move

Today is a good day for sickos (like me, and probably you too) who love weird horror. The production company owned by the incomparable Sam Raimi ("The Evil Dead," "Drag Me To Hell," "Spider-Man"), Raimi Productions, is teaming up with Hammerstone Studios' Alex Lebovici, the executive producer behind this year's hit horror film, "Barbarian." The two companies are re-teaming with Christian Mercuri's Capstone Studios to bring to life a horror-thriller called "Don't Move," according to an exclusive news break over at Deadline. This is a follow-up collaborative effort between Raimi Productions, Hammerstone Studios, and Capstone Studios after the Bill Skarsgård action-thriller, "Boy Kills World," which is currently in post-production.

Not much has been made public regarding the story of "Don't Move," outside of an official logline that reads, "'Don't Move' watches as a seasoned killer injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must then run, fight, and hide before her body completely shuts down." The film comes from Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, who wrote and directed multiple episodes of Raimi's "50 States of Fright" on Quibi (RIP). The script comes from T.J. Cimfel and David White, who recently penned the upcoming Roxanne Benjamin flick, "There's Something Wrong with the Children."

"It's amazingly exciting for us to reunite with the genre master Sam Raimi, and [producer] Zainab Azizi, who yet again have found two extremely talented young filmmakers in Adam and Brian to bring 'Don't Move' to life," said Alex Lebovici to Deadline. "We are honored to be part of such a fantastic project."