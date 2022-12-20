Sam Raimi And Barbarian EP Alex Lebovici Are Producing The New Horror-Thriller, Don't Move
Today is a good day for sickos (like me, and probably you too) who love weird horror. The production company owned by the incomparable Sam Raimi ("The Evil Dead," "Drag Me To Hell," "Spider-Man"), Raimi Productions, is teaming up with Hammerstone Studios' Alex Lebovici, the executive producer behind this year's hit horror film, "Barbarian." The two companies are re-teaming with Christian Mercuri's Capstone Studios to bring to life a horror-thriller called "Don't Move," according to an exclusive news break over at Deadline. This is a follow-up collaborative effort between Raimi Productions, Hammerstone Studios, and Capstone Studios after the Bill Skarsgård action-thriller, "Boy Kills World," which is currently in post-production.
Not much has been made public regarding the story of "Don't Move," outside of an official logline that reads, "'Don't Move' watches as a seasoned killer injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must then run, fight, and hide before her body completely shuts down." The film comes from Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, who wrote and directed multiple episodes of Raimi's "50 States of Fright" on Quibi (RIP). The script comes from T.J. Cimfel and David White, who recently penned the upcoming Roxanne Benjamin flick, "There's Something Wrong with the Children."
"It's amazingly exciting for us to reunite with the genre master Sam Raimi, and [producer] Zainab Azizi, who yet again have found two extremely talented young filmmakers in Adam and Brian to bring 'Don't Move' to life," said Alex Lebovici to Deadline. "We are honored to be part of such a fantastic project."
Bring on the fun horror
"Don't Move" is currently in the casting process, but given the pedigree of Alex Lebovici, Sam Raimi, Christian Mercuri, and Zainab Azizi, the film should certainly be able to snag some impressive names in the leading roles. Additional executive producers include David Haring, Marc Manus, Adam Schindler, Brian Netto, Petr Jákl, and Ara Keshishian. Hammerstone is co-financing the project alongside Capstone, with Capstone Global handling worldwide rights.
"Alex and the team at Hammerstone as well as our friends at Capstone are the ideal production partners as we bring this compelling and twisted tale to light," said Sam Raimi to Deadline. "I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns — it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!" Based on the concept alone, "Don't Move" sounds like a race against the clock, which lends the story to plenty of adrenaline-spiking moments of horror fun. Given the filmography of the folks behind the scenes, this movie is already making my never-ending "most-anticipated horror" list.