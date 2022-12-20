There's Something Wrong With The Children Trailer: The Creepy Kid Genre Intensifies

A cabin in the woods, a struggling marriage, and two giggling children who are ominously covered in blood? The upcoming Blumhouse and EPIX collaboration has all the elements for disaster, so it's no wonder that it slots firmly into the horror/psychological thriller genres. It certainly doesn't help that the title alludes to one of horror's most reliable sources of dread, "There's Something Wrong with the Children."

Before supernatural horror even becomes a factor in the plot this film already has one of the most horrifying premises imaginable. When two couples head into the woods for a weekend getaway, one duo convinces the other to watch their children for the night while they take time to hash out some martial issues. Isn't the thought of unanticipated babysitting responsibilities terrifying?! Unfortunately, it only gets worse from here. Somehow, the babysitting couple loses sight of the children in the woods and when they're finally retrieved, something seems terribly wrong.

If creepy kids are where you draw the line, then consider this a very unsafe space. But on the other hand, it might turn out to be a very validating experience — based on the trailer, a good chunk of the movie is Zach Gilford trying to convince his wife and friends that those kids aren't actually cute because they're obviously possessed. He might be right, but that attempt goes about as well as expected. You can see for yourself in the trailer below.