Watch Cecily Strong Say A Tearful Goodbye To Saturday Night Live
December 17, 2022's episode of "Saturday Night Live" will be the last to feature Cecily Strong as a cast member. Strong joined "SNL" in 2012, during its 39th season. Her ten-year tenure makes her the longest-lasting woman to be on the "SNL" cast, surpassing comediennes including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Kate McKinnon (the latter of whom left earlier this year).
For her "SNL" work, Strong earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, once in 2020 and then again in 2021. However, she's been keeping plenty busy outside of the show. She currently stars in and produces Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!" and in 2021 made her stage debut in "The Search For Signs Of Intelligent Life In The Universe." With these projects in motion, it makes sense that Strong finally decided to depart from "SNL."
Strong's farewell episode included a rendition of "Blue Christmas" in her honor, sung by guest star Austin Butler (the next best thing to Elvis Presley himself). She also got to give an emotional goodbye speech, in-character no less.
Cathy Anne says goodbye
Strong played many characters during her decade at "SNL," including political figures (such as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and Maine Senator Susan Collins) to celebrities (from Kendall Jenner to Lin-Manuel Miranda). However, she also played plenty characters of her own creation. Of particular note was Cathy Anne, the tactless, drug-addicted neighbor of Michael Che. With a pink jacket and a hick accent, Cathy Anne would regularly appear alongside Che on Weekend Update segments.
To explain Strong's departure, Cathy Anne reveals she has been sentenced to prison, as all of the crimes she's admitted on air (mostly drug use) have caught up to her. It's a life sentence too (though she thinks she got a great deal), so don't hold your breath on Strong making a guest appearance in the near future. Cathy Anne isn't concerned though, because she has "friends on the inside," (played by McKinnon and another recently departed "SNL" alum, Aidy Bryant).
Strong breaks character halfway through the four minute segment. With her voice trembling and tears in her eyes, she gives an earnest goodbye to the show and her cast mates: "I had a lot of fun here, and I feel really lucky that I got to have so many of the best moments of my life in this place, with these people that I love so much."
Paraphrasing "another great drug addict," Strong/Cathy Anne declares, "There's no place like home, and there's no home like the place where I've gotten to yell outside Michael Che's window."
"Saturday Night Live" returns in 2023, minus Strong. You can watch it on NBC on (you guessed it) Saturday at 11:30pm ET. It is also available to stream on Peacock.