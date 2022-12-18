Watch Cecily Strong Say A Tearful Goodbye To Saturday Night Live

Strong played many characters during her decade at "SNL," including political figures (such as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and Maine Senator Susan Collins) to celebrities (from Kendall Jenner to Lin-Manuel Miranda). However, she also played plenty characters of her own creation. Of particular note was Cathy Anne, the tactless, drug-addicted neighbor of Michael Che. With a pink jacket and a hick accent, Cathy Anne would regularly appear alongside Che on Weekend Update segments.

To explain Strong's departure, Cathy Anne reveals she has been sentenced to prison, as all of the crimes she's admitted on air (mostly drug use) have caught up to her. It's a life sentence too (though she thinks she got a great deal), so don't hold your breath on Strong making a guest appearance in the near future. Cathy Anne isn't concerned though, because she has "friends on the inside," (played by McKinnon and another recently departed "SNL" alum, Aidy Bryant).

Strong breaks character halfway through the four minute segment. With her voice trembling and tears in her eyes, she gives an earnest goodbye to the show and her cast mates: "I had a lot of fun here, and I feel really lucky that I got to have so many of the best moments of my life in this place, with these people that I love so much."

Paraphrasing "another great drug addict," Strong/Cathy Anne declares, "There's no place like home, and there's no home like the place where I've gotten to yell outside Michael Che's window."

"Saturday Night Live" returns in 2023, minus Strong. You can watch it on NBC on (you guessed it) Saturday at 11:30pm ET. It is also available to stream on Peacock.