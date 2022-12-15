The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In January 2023

A new year is nearly upon us. Despite a 2022 chock-full of blockbuster movies and groundbreaking television, it is usually tough to have high expectations for the start of the new year. Historically, January has been the month that studios dump their unwanted projects to the masses to disappointing box office results. But the rise of streaming services has allowed for a healthier, more consistent dose of quality television and cinema throughout the year, from start to finish. And 2023 should be no different, especially judging by the upcoming titles coming to Netflix this January.

Netflix will be following up a jam-packed December with an almost equally-exciting lineup. In January, a slate of fan-favorite films will be making their way onto the streaming platform, while several new original projects look to impress audiences for the first time. If you want to revisit "Top Gun" or watch "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" for whatever reason, Netflix has you covered. Meanwhile, several hotly-anticipated shows will make their return, including a few anime titles and flagship Netflix originals. There is a little bit for everyone, but we have our own curated picks if you need some direction.