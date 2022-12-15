The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In January 2023
A new year is nearly upon us. Despite a 2022 chock-full of blockbuster movies and groundbreaking television, it is usually tough to have high expectations for the start of the new year. Historically, January has been the month that studios dump their unwanted projects to the masses to disappointing box office results. But the rise of streaming services has allowed for a healthier, more consistent dose of quality television and cinema throughout the year, from start to finish. And 2023 should be no different, especially judging by the upcoming titles coming to Netflix this January.
Netflix will be following up a jam-packed December with an almost equally-exciting lineup. In January, a slate of fan-favorite films will be making their way onto the streaming platform, while several new original projects look to impress audiences for the first time. If you want to revisit "Top Gun" or watch "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" for whatever reason, Netflix has you covered. Meanwhile, several hotly-anticipated shows will make their return, including a few anime titles and flagship Netflix originals. There is a little bit for everyone, but we have our own curated picks if you need some direction.
Rocky
The five installments of the "Rocky" franchise will be available on Netflix this January; however, there is nothing quite like that first film. A mesmerizing debut for Sylvester Stallone as a screenwriter, "Rocky" accomplishes everything you'd want in the ultimate underdog story. The tight script is lifted by inspired performances and an all-time antagonist in Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), whose legacy remains well and alive. However, don't get it twisted. Above all, "Rocky" isn't about winning a boxing match, it's about persevering against all odds, win or lose. It's also a pretty great love story, too.
The timing could not be any better by Netflix. Revisiting the "Rocky" series is an excellent way to prep for the third spin-off film, "Creed III." And if you haven't seen them, I implore make it your new year's resolution to do so (at least the first film).
Copenhagen Cowboy
Hailing from Nicolas Winding Refn, "Copenhagen Cowboy" is the latest small-screen project from the acclaimed filmmaker. The six-episode Danish series follows Miu (Angela Bundalovic), a heroine that traverses the criminal underworld of Copenhagen looking for revenge and enacts a bit of ultra-violent justice in the process. A neon-soaked aesthetic paints a bloody picture that will surely shoot up our watchlist to enter the new year. Out of every Netflix original debuting this January, it's going to be hard to pass up another vengeful tale from the highly-stylistic filmmaker.
Judging by the official trailer, "Copenhagen Cowboy" looks exactly like the series Refn was destined to make. Neon-lit cinematography, a dark atmosphere, over-the-top violence, unrelenting vengeance, and a hint of the obscurely supernatural, of course. The director often relies on style, and "Copenhagen Cowboy" seems no different. Let's just hope it's a less tedious affair compared to Refn's most recent contribution, "Too Old to Die Young."
Kaleidoscope
"Kaleidoscope" is Netflix's latest attempt at delivering an immersive, groundbreaking series to audiences that flips the binge formula on its head. Officially named a "non-linear streaming experience," the eight-episode series was designed to be seen in random order. Netflix will personally shuffle the episodes for every audience member, meaning everyone will have their own unique experience watching it. Instead of numbering them, Netflix identifies each episode by color. Intriguing gimmick aside, "Kaleidoscope" boasts a pretty interesting story as well.
Spanning 25 years, the story charts the journey of a group of thieves, led by Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Cap, looking to break into an unbreakable vault in what could be the biggest heist ever. "Kaleidoscope" creator Eric Garcia previously revealed that the fictional story came about after learning of a real-life event: "After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion worth of bonds got flooded in the basement of the DTCC, which is a large clearing effort that's owned by a bunch of the big banks. To my mind, I was like, 'Well, that's a perfect coverup for a heist!'"
Esposito is no stranger to playing a criminal mastermind, but he'll be the protagonist this time around. He'll also be joined by a heavy-hitting ensemble cast that includes Jai Courteney, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son and Hemky Madera.
Movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in January 2023
Available January 1, 2023:
- Kaleidoscope
- Lady Voyeur
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
- The Aviator
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- The 'Burbs
- Closer
- The Conjuring
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Leap Year
- Life
- Minority Report
- National Security
- New Amsterdam: Season 1
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Old Enough!: Season 2
- Parenthood
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Road to Perdition
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Survivor: Season 18
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- This Is 40
- Top Gun
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Twins
Available January 4, 2023:
- How I Became a Gangster
- The Kings of the World
- The Lying Life of Adults
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street.
Available January 5, 2023:
- Copenhagen Cowboy
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
- Woman of the Dead
Available January 6, 2023:
- Love Island USA: Season 2
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Pressure Cooker
- The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
- The Walking Dead: Season 11
Available January 9, 2023:
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Available January 10, 2023:
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Available January 11, 2023:
- Noise
- Sexify: Season 2
Available January 12, 2023:
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2
Available January 13, 2023:
- Break Point
- Dog Gone
- Sky Rojo: Season 3
- Suzan & Freek
- Trial by Fire
Available January 17, 2023:
- The Devil to Pay
Available January 19, 2023:
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
- Khallat+
- The Pez Outlaw
- That '90s Show
- Women at War
Available January 20, 2023:
- Bake Squad: Season 2
- Bling Empire: New York
- Fauda: Season 4
- Mission Majnu
- The Real World: Season 28
- Represent
- Şahmaran
- Shanty Town
Available January 23, 2023:
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Narvik
Available January 24, 2023:
- Little Angel: Volume 2
Available January 25, 2023:
- Against the Ropes
- Begin Again
Available January 26, 2023:
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10
Available January 27, 2023:
- Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2
- Lockwood & Co.
- The Snow Girl
- You People
Available January 30, 2023:
- Princess Power
Available January 31, 2023:
- Cunk On Earth
- Pamela, a love story