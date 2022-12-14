Iron Man, Carrie, The Little Mermaid, And More Added To National Film Registry

Since 1988, the Library of Congress has selected 25 films each year as new additions to the National Film Registry in order to be preserved for their historical, cultural, and aesthetic contributions to American culture. The United States National Film Preservation Board has included a wide selection of movies since its inception that range from classic films to newsreels to music videos to documentaries. There are even student films and home movies included among the collection.

This year, the selections highlight the diversity of filmmakers in America by including at least 15 projects directed or co-directed by filmmakers of color, women, or LGBTQ+ people. For example, home movies from jazz, blues, and swing pioneer Cab Calloway are included in the latest wave of inductees, along with an 1898 documentary about the Mardi Gras Carnival and the 1950 adaptation of "Cyrano de Bergerac," which propelled José Ferrer to become the first Latinx actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor.

But in addition to these landmark works, I have a feeling that the more modern additions will make certain sections of our readership feel pretty old. Among those joining the likes of "Casablanca," "Enter the Dragon," "Grease," "The Muppet Movie," and others now are "The Little Mermaid," "House Party," "Carrie," "Hairspray," "Pariah," and "Iron Man."

But reader, you're not that old. The films that are recognized and preserved for future generations by the NFR only have to be ten years old in order to be eligible for the ballot, which included 6,865 titles for consideration in 2022. And regardless of how long it's been since the movie's release, each selection is, as Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden puts it in the Library of Congress announcement, "central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years."