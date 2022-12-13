Avatar: The Way Of Water IMAX Audiences Will Get A Sneak Peek At Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

The massive screen is a necessity to Christopher Nolan, who has been a longtime champion of the theatrical experience above all else. "The immersive quality of IMAX is massively important in transporting the audience into the mind and experience of this person who forever altered our world," Nolan said in a statement to The Associated Press. The acclaimed director and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (who collaborated with Nolan on "Dunkirk," "Tenet" and "Interstellar") shot the film using a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large format film along with the aforementioned black and white sequences.

Much has been said about the impressive visuals of "Avatar: The Way of Water," but Nolan's talent is nothing to shrug at. Regardless of how people feel about the twisty-turny storytelling of some of his movies (I'm looking at you, "Inception"), Nolan knows how to make a phenomenal-looking film. Considering Nolan is the same director who once bought a vintage plane just to film the most accurate possible crash in "Dunkirk," there's no telling how his fully-practical nuclear detonation will look on IMAX. Let's be real — it's going to look pretty damn awesome.

"Oppenheimer" explodes into theaters on July 21, 2023.