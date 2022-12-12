The Drop Trailer: What If The Nightmare Of Dropping A Friend's Baby Came True?
"The Drop" is a title that could lend itself to any number of things. We've already seen one Tom Hardy movie, for instance, where "The Drop" referred to a money drop by the Chechen mafia at a Brooklyn bar. That movie was a crime drama, whereas Sarah Adina Smith's new Hulu cringe comedy, "The Drop," features a much more "unthinkable, unspeakable" premise.
What if you dropped a friend's baby? It's a horrific idea as a thought and an absolute tragedy in real life, but in "The Drop," it happens. Fortunately, though, the baby is unharmed. Less intact, however, is the reputation of the happy young couple responsible for the titular drop while on an island trip with friends. For them, the repercussions seem to be almost as serious as those in the 2015 NBC miniseries "The Slap," which leveraged a ridiculously star-studded cast (including Peter Sarsgaard, Thandie Newton, Zachary Quinto, Brian Cox, Melissa George, and Uma Thurman) to tell a more melodramatic story of the fallout from an adult's backyard slapping of his friend's kid.
While "The Drop" looks to approach such a serious topic from a less dramatic angle, it boasts an impressive cast of comedy actors that should soften the shock of the subject matter. Directed by Smith and co-written by her and Joshua Leonard, "The Drop" is executive produced by Jay and Mark Duplass. Check out the trailer below.
The Drop trailer: A big accident
You don't have to be fluent in Spanish to catch the meaning of el accidente grande. My only question after watching this trailer is if the similarities between "The Drop" and "The Slap" are simply a big accident, too, or whether "The Drop" was directly inspired by "The Slap" and is meant to be a pastiche of it. "The Slap" itself was the American adaptation of an Australian TV series, which resulted in the parody "The Slap 2," with equal-opportunity slapping of anyone and everyone, including a line of cops.
With scenes that include a "sex-positive family" member watching porn on a plane without earphones, "The Drop" goes all-in on the cringe comedy. The film stars Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig. Here's the official synopsis for the film via Hulu:
Lex ("PEN15's" Anna Konkle) and Mani ("Coming 2 America's" Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend's destination wedding, coinciding with Lex's ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend's (Aparna Nancherla, "Search Party") baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression, and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex's future into deep uncertainty.
Cue the gringo music for Friday, January 13, 2023, as that's when "The Drop" hits Hulu.