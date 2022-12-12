The Drop Trailer: What If The Nightmare Of Dropping A Friend's Baby Came True?

"The Drop" is a title that could lend itself to any number of things. We've already seen one Tom Hardy movie, for instance, where "The Drop" referred to a money drop by the Chechen mafia at a Brooklyn bar. That movie was a crime drama, whereas Sarah Adina Smith's new Hulu cringe comedy, "The Drop," features a much more "unthinkable, unspeakable" premise.

What if you dropped a friend's baby? It's a horrific idea as a thought and an absolute tragedy in real life, but in "The Drop," it happens. Fortunately, though, the baby is unharmed. Less intact, however, is the reputation of the happy young couple responsible for the titular drop while on an island trip with friends. For them, the repercussions seem to be almost as serious as those in the 2015 NBC miniseries "The Slap," which leveraged a ridiculously star-studded cast (including Peter Sarsgaard, Thandie Newton, Zachary Quinto, Brian Cox, Melissa George, and Uma Thurman) to tell a more melodramatic story of the fallout from an adult's backyard slapping of his friend's kid.

While "The Drop" looks to approach such a serious topic from a less dramatic angle, it boasts an impressive cast of comedy actors that should soften the shock of the subject matter. Directed by Smith and co-written by her and Joshua Leonard, "The Drop" is executive produced by Jay and Mark Duplass. Check out the trailer below.