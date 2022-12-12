We're Giving Away The Indiana Jones Series On 4K Blu-Ray – Here's How You Can Win

Throughout the course of his adventures, the legendary Indiana Jones has overcome life-or-death odds while tangling with the likes of Nazis, Soviets, and even interdimensional aliens ... not to mention the Hebrew God himself. All this was done in the pursuit of taking misappropriated ancient relics and putting them back where they belong. But here's one prize that you won't want to end up lost in that stuffy government warehouse.

The "Indiana Jones" franchise has found itself right back at the forefront of pop culture fervor, thanks in no small part to James Mangold's upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the final installment of Harrison Ford's (mostly) acclaimed run as the famous fictional archaeologist, Nazi-puncher, and part-time professor. So as the movie star straps on his whip and fedora for one last time, why not prepare for the fifth installment as best as you possibly can? /Film is exclusively giving away limited edition Blu-ray sets for all the previous movies in the franchise that five lucky readers will be able to take home.

Whether you're looking for a nifty holiday gift aimed towards the "Indiana Jones" enthusiast in your life or you fit the bill yourself, you simply can't go wrong with this special 4K "Indiana Jones" box set. Read on for all the details on how you can win!