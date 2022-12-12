We're Giving Away The Indiana Jones Series On 4K Blu-Ray – Here's How You Can Win
Throughout the course of his adventures, the legendary Indiana Jones has overcome life-or-death odds while tangling with the likes of Nazis, Soviets, and even interdimensional aliens ... not to mention the Hebrew God himself. All this was done in the pursuit of taking misappropriated ancient relics and putting them back where they belong. But here's one prize that you won't want to end up lost in that stuffy government warehouse.
The "Indiana Jones" franchise has found itself right back at the forefront of pop culture fervor, thanks in no small part to James Mangold's upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the final installment of Harrison Ford's (mostly) acclaimed run as the famous fictional archaeologist, Nazi-puncher, and part-time professor. So as the movie star straps on his whip and fedora for one last time, why not prepare for the fifth installment as best as you possibly can? /Film is exclusively giving away limited edition Blu-ray sets for all the previous movies in the franchise that five lucky readers will be able to take home.
Whether you're looking for a nifty holiday gift aimed towards the "Indiana Jones" enthusiast in your life or you fit the bill yourself, you simply can't go wrong with this special 4K "Indiana Jones" box set. Read on for all the details on how you can win!
Prizes and how to enter
You know the drill by now, don't you? If you're a regular /Film reader, have a Twitter account of your own, and live in the United States, then you're in luck. Five randomly selected fans will be able to get their hands on a prize that will be sure to make them the envy of their movie-obsessed friends and family. Just over 40 years after its debut, all four "Indiana Jones" movies can be yours simply by entering our exclusive contest. That means "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in face-meltingly high 4K resolution may only be a click away!
In order to find yourself in contention to win, all you need to do is make sure you follow the official accounts for both /Film and our sister site Looper on Twitter, be a resident of the United States, and retweet the giveaway tweet embedded below. That's it! As noted in the post, this giveaway runs until December 15, 2022 at precisely 12:59pm EST. So what are you waiting for? Get to it! Click the link below and put yourself in the running for one of this holiday season's most exciting prizes.
