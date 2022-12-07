James Cameron Received A Two-Word Note From An Executive For His Avatar 4 Script

Going off the glowing critical reactions from its first few screenings of "Avatar: The Way of Water," it's safe to assume that James Cameron has once again done the impossible. For over 13 years, he toiled away in his own little underwater world, while we made jokes about whether the sequels would ever make it to the screen. You would think that the filmmaker behind "Aliens," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and "Titanic," three of the most revered blockbusters ever made, would have earned the benefit of the doubt.

"Avatar" is not without its flaws, but above all else, it shows a filmmaker transcending the heights of visual storytelling to show us something we've never seen before. The 4K re-release in IMAX a few months back only reignited my faith in Cameron's film, as it really stood out among the mass produced assembly line that make up a large portion of the movies that currently break box office records. The passion on screen is undeniable, and "The Way of Water" looks like an extension of that.

Given that the highly-anticipated sequel takes place 15 years after the events of the first film, there's going to be a lot to catch up on, especially with the addition of so many new characters. We know Cameron already has three more sequels on the way, along with the possibility of a sixth and seventh pair of films, if there's enough "Avatar" fever to go around.

We're still trying to take this one movie at a time, just so we don't get too far ahead of ourselves. However, when it came to presenting the script for the fourth movie to some top executives, Cameron was greeted with just two words that said everything we need to know about the forthcoming sequel for now.