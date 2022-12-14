Helen Mirren On Her 1923 Character, How Taylor Sheridan Writes Women, And The American West [Interview]

The following post contains minor spoilers for episode 1 of "1923."

The second "Yellowstone" prequel, entitled "1923," is almost here. Audiences are about to get a look at what took place 40 years after the events of "1883," with this new series passing the torch to Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife and matriarch of the family, Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren).

We had the chance to see the first episode, which showcased the loving relationship between Cara and Jacob (in private, anyway), and learned a bit about Cara. She tells another character that no matter what your personal desires and wishes are, the herds of cattle for which the ranchers are responsible always come first — before babies, before love, and everything else. This is a hard life, and from the first moments of the pilot, we're reminded of the bravery and resilience but also the cruelty and terrible actions of those who settled in the West on lands already occupied when they arrived.

/Film recently attended a roundtable discussion with Mirren, where she discussed the "herd first" mentality, Jacob and Cara's relationship, how creator Taylor Sheridan writes women, her feelings on the American West, and the violence that came along with the settlers' lifestyles.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.