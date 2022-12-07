Darren Aronofsky Had 'No Idea' About The 'Deep Love' Fans Have For Brendan Fraser Before Casting Him In The Whale [Exclusive]

Brendan Fraser is back in a big way thanks to Darren Aronofsky's latest feature "The Whale," in which the beloved actor makes an undeniably inspired turn in as the film's 600-pound leading man. We've missed him for many years now, since he completely disappeared from Hollywood in 2014. In an exclusive interview with /Film's own Ryan Scott, Aronofsky revealed that he wasn't actually aware of Fraser's vast fanbase before casting him in the role of Charlie in his adaptation of the Samuel D. Hunter play.

"I've said this in front of Brendan. I had no idea about the Brenaissance [laughs] or any of the deep, deep love for the human being that he is," Aronofsky explained. "I think I was a little older than the generation that watched those big '90s movies, so I missed a lot of them." The filmmaker, who is perhaps best known for directing "Requiem for a Dream" and "Black Swan," also noted that the Fraser dramas that he'd missed out on ahead of the dawn of the millennium were the missing pieces that reshaped his view on the actor — and eventually what made him sat down with the former "The Mummy" heartthrob.

"I hadn't seen any of the dramatic work," Aronofsky continued. "I still haven't seen 'Gods and Monsters.' I did watch 'School Ties' while we were in post. It's like, 'Whoa. What the? Matt Damon in a supporting role? The world is insane!' But he fit the bill. When I saw him in that trailer, a light bulb went off. I was like, 'I've got to meet him,' because I had been thinking for years and years who could do it."