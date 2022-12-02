Game Of Thrones Actress Kate Dickie Flies Through The Moon Door Into Loki Season 2
Are you normal, or have you ever wondered how "Game of Thrones" might have ended if Lysa Arryn had managed to avoid her grisly death at the hands of Littlefinger and instead made it all the way to the end of the story? This following bit of news won't quite scratch that itch for you if (for some reason) you were holding out hope for that alternate universe series of events — which, to be clear, would've been hilariously entertaining; just imagine if the half-wild, Moon Door-obsessing ruler of The Vale had inexplicably wormed her way to the Iron Throne alongside her ill-suited lover, Littlefinger — but it is what it is. At the very least, pairing actor Kate Dickie with the most flagrantly timeline-hopping Marvel property of them all isn't a bad consolation prize.
Deadline has broken the news that Dickie has joined up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for season 2 of "Loki," the Disney+ series that saw Tom Hiddleston's fan-favorite villain (and now antihero) avoid the fate of his much less fortunate main universe counterpart and get pulled out of the time stream altogether as a result of the Avengers' time-traveling antics in "Avengers: Endgame." That sure beats getting strangled to death by Thanos in the opening scene of "Avengers: Infinity War," to say the least! The report doesn't reveal exactly who Dickie will be portraying, be they an adaptation of a comic book character or an original creation for the show, but it does indicate that "she is playing a villain."
Read on for all the details!
Loki recruits Lysa Arryn
From HBO's flagship fantasy series to the superhero-filled timeline shenanigans of the MCU, Kate Dickie is crossing off one major IP franchise off the list after another. The "Tinsel Town," "Small Axe," and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor will now be stepping foot into the superhero craze with "Loki," presumably as a villain — perhaps as a member of the corrupted Time Variance Authority or some other antagonistic organization altogether.
She'll join an impressively stacked cast led by the likes of Tom Hiddleston as everyone's favorite God of Mischief, Owen Wilson as TVA agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the villainous head of the TVA Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as the Loki variant Sylvie, Eugene Cordero as the scene-stealing TVA office drone Casey, and the voice talents of Tara Strong as the enigmatic Miss Minutes. New faces being added to the cast along with Dickie include Rafael Casal, Ke Huy Quan, and more. Unfortunately, season 2 will have to manage without the creative input of season 1 director Kate Herron as well as Michael Waldron, with season 1 staff writer Eric Martin assuming the latter's head writing duties. On the bright side, indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been recruited to direct multiple episodes of season 2.
"Loki" season 2 will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023.