Game Of Thrones Actress Kate Dickie Flies Through The Moon Door Into Loki Season 2

Are you normal, or have you ever wondered how "Game of Thrones" might have ended if Lysa Arryn had managed to avoid her grisly death at the hands of Littlefinger and instead made it all the way to the end of the story? This following bit of news won't quite scratch that itch for you if (for some reason) you were holding out hope for that alternate universe series of events — which, to be clear, would've been hilariously entertaining; just imagine if the half-wild, Moon Door-obsessing ruler of The Vale had inexplicably wormed her way to the Iron Throne alongside her ill-suited lover, Littlefinger — but it is what it is. At the very least, pairing actor Kate Dickie with the most flagrantly timeline-hopping Marvel property of them all isn't a bad consolation prize.

Deadline has broken the news that Dickie has joined up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for season 2 of "Loki," the Disney+ series that saw Tom Hiddleston's fan-favorite villain (and now antihero) avoid the fate of his much less fortunate main universe counterpart and get pulled out of the time stream altogether as a result of the Avengers' time-traveling antics in "Avengers: Endgame." That sure beats getting strangled to death by Thanos in the opening scene of "Avengers: Infinity War," to say the least! The report doesn't reveal exactly who Dickie will be portraying, be they an adaptation of a comic book character or an original creation for the show, but it does indicate that "she is playing a villain."

