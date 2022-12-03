The Music Of The Witcher: Blood Origin Features A First-Time Singer And A Famous Film Composer [Exclusive]

"The Witcher: Blood Origin" showrunner Declan de Barra knows a thing or two about music. The Irish director is also an accomplished songwriter and musician himself, and his touch is easy to recognize in the new "The Witcher" prequel mini-series. One of the main protagonists is Éile (played by Sophia Brown), a bard who tells stories via song, and music ends up playing a major role in the story. While Jaskier (Joey Batey) provides plenty of great tunes in "The Witcher," that responsibility falls to Éile in "Blood Origin," and it turns out that Brown had never sung professionally before. The fledgling singer manages to do incredible work and has the presence of a well-practiced musician despite her lack of experience, and helps bring the legends of the elven world to lyrical life.

During a conversation via Zoom with de Barra to promote the upcoming "The Witcher: Blood Origin," I asked the showrunner about the use of music within the mini-series and how it all came together. Brown may not have had much experience prior to filming, but she did have the help of talented film and television composer Bear McCreary writing the music that would accompany her. The combined work of a brand-new talent and a seasoned one helped make the music of "Blood Origin" really sing.