The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Trailer: Get Ready For The Conjunction Of The Spheres

Sometimes, as the philosopher Huey Lewis once observed, one has "gotta get back in time." The "Game of Thrones" property is doing just that with "House of the Dragon"; "The Lord of the Rings" has done it before with "The Hobbit" and is doing it again with "The Rings of Power"; and now "The Witcher" is joining the fantasy franchise time-warp party with "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a miniseries that explores a key turning point in the history of "The Witcher" universe.

Created by "The Witcher" writer Declan de Barra, "Blood Origin" takes place 1,200 years prior to the plot of its parent show and explores the incidents that led directly to the creation of the first monster-hunting Witcher on the Continent. Perhaps even more importantly, it also tells the story of the "Conjunction of the Spheres," a crucial event in which the worlds of monsters, humans, and elves all merged into one, eventually giving rise to the version of the Continent seen in "The Witcher" TV series.

In a very Kurosawan twist, "Blood Origin" centers on a group of seven outcasts who must "unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them." That's a fairly vague logline, so best to let the show's latest sneak peek do the talking from here.