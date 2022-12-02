Daredevil: Born Again Adds The Many Saints Of Newark Star Michael Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini is about to make the jump from the mafia-ridden streets of New Jersey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of New York City. The actor, most well-known for stepping into the shoes of his late father James Gandolfini to portray a younger version of Tony Soprano in last year's "The Many Saints of Newark," is set to board "Daredevil: Born Again."

The news comes courtesy of Deadline, which reports that Gandolfini is set to enter the grounded superhero world of the Man Without Fear as the MCU prepares to officially fold Charlie Cox's portrayal of the fan-favorite hero into the larger universe. First confirmed to be in the works at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, "Daredevil: Born Again" represents a curious crossroads for the family-friendly superhero universe: Will Kevin Feige and the show's creative team double down on the tone set by their PG-13 big-screen spectacles, or continue the original Netflix series' far more brutal, violent, and hard-edged approach?

The casting of Gandolfini in an undisclosed role — though Deadline describes his character as "an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam" — doesn't confirm nor deny how the MCU will ultimately portray the character, but it certainly adds a certain heft to the proceedings. Anyone who watched "The Many Saints of Newark" can speak to how the young actor carried himself in rather demanding circumstances, considering the legacy left behind by his father as the star of "The Sopranos." Should Marvel carry over any of that grit to "Daredevil," fans may be in for a treat.