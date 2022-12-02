Joanna Hogg On How Scorsese, Kipling, And Her Mother Influenced The Eternal Daughter [Exclusive Interview]

"The Eternal Daughter" is a ghost story, of course, but no ghost story is just a ghost story. One of the things I was really struck by was the film's focus on memories and how memories are real, and how places can hold memories when you visit them. When you were crafting the script, especially when you were incorporating these ghost story elements, was that a jumping off point for you? Just using the physical space of that old manor as a place that holds memories?

Yes. And like you've just described, I'm so interested in places and the ghosts in places and what history that place has. All my films have been about places and the ghosts within them and the memories within them. I'm absolutely fascinated in that. And so of course, when I'm actually doing a ghost story, that was going to come to the fore. Even talking about it with you now, I realize it's not a conscious thing, but I just have a fascination for places. I find even if I stay one night in a hotel room, I become very attached to that space, very interested in it. I think, "Well, who else has been in this room? What's happened in this room?" Sometimes one picks up on something a bit dark and disturbing in a space.

So it was really then about finding a house that could contain all that — that would get my imagination going. Because wherever I film, I have to have a close relationship with it. It's usually the absolute starting point for the stories, the place. And I can never call the places where I film "locations," because that just feels too impersonal and distant.

The way of that we found Soughton Hall in Wales [the manor where "The Eternal Daughter" was filmed] was actually by Googling, because it was March/April 2020. I'm Googling, "Haunted houses around the U.K.," and looking at different architecture and looking at houses that hadn't been used in other films because I wanted to find something that really didn't have other associations with it at all.

Then I found this wonderful house that has an incredible history. One of the architects was Charles Berry, who was the architect of the Houses of Parliament in London. And then the owner of the house had been traveling all over the world, so there's Islamic influences, Italianate influences. It's a very rich combination of different architecture. And so finally we were able to go and visit there — I couldn't decide on it until actually going to see it — and it's a wedding venue now. No weddings were obviously happening at that point in time, so it was available for us. I visited with Stéphane Collonge, my production designer who has designed all my films, and we both walked around and fell in love with it. Bit spooked by it, but fell in love with it.

Was it all shot in that Hall? Did you do any set builds?

No. Stéphane built some elements within the house, but it all took place there. Some of us lived in the house during the shooting, including myself.

I was going to ask that, as it can certainly get you in the mood for the film by staying there.

Exactly.

And the Hall is a character almost in itself. It's a cliche to say that, but it's true. One thing that really struck me was the shots of long hallways and at night, the eerie green lighting. It almost seems like a labyrinth in some ways that holds good memories and bad. How did you approach crafting those shots?

Wherever I'm filming, I wait for the place to tell me what to do. And that place begged views down corridors. I always like to establish a geography that's very true to the place. So I don't make the kitchen in a different place to where it really is. The carved door from the entrance hall and sitting room into the reception area, that carved door was there already and it's really quite frightening.

But then Stéphane built the architecture that's behind the reception desk, where the keys live. It is his architecture, but he based it on the exterior of the house itself. And he built this incredible wooden house for the keys. But it fits so well. And in fact, apparently the hotel has now become a hotel again and they've kept that there because it just fit so well behind the desk.

There were many other things that Stéphane did. And then there was that marquee outside, well, we were both a bit horrified by the marquee, rather like the reaction Julie has when she arrives. We didn't particularly want it to be there, but then realized actually, of course it has to be there because they're coming to stay in this hotel that's changed. It's no longer the home that Rosalind knew as a child. And so it needed to have some elements that she would hate.

And then the green lights are exit lights at the hotel and are all over because it's used as a wedding venue and a hotel, so they've got to have all these security doors and lights. And that maybe struck us some, the ghostliness of those green lights. And of course, Ed Rutherford, our director of photography, exaggerates that green. We just pushed everything a bit further.

Even the room names we didn't change. And there was a room called Rosebud, which looks like I'm making a reference to "Citizen Kane," but it was already there.

That's really interesting how you take the place like that and work it into the final film. Were there any major changes you made to the story once you were there and saw the space and just saw what you had?

I mean, I'm sure there are, and the thing is — I'm not writing. There's no script. So it's like a short story, what we are working from. All the dialogue comes about while we're there. So Tilda in her two guises is coming up with those words, as is Carly [Sophia-Davies], who plays the receptionist, and then Joseph Mydell, who plays Bill — it's all created at the time and it's all utilizing what's there in many ways.

And it reminds me talking about it, that it's what Stéphane and I have done with all the films — with "Unrelated," that was set in one house, and we used what was there. I mean, that was partly a budgetary thing because we couldn't afford to build sets or change too much. But it actually became the aesthetic and became a key part of how we make films.