The Eternal Daughter Trailer: Tilda Swinton Takes On A Dual Role In Joanna Hogg's Ghost Story

Reality can be extremely deceptive, especially when you're watching a trailer for the latest film from Joanna Hogg. The acclaimed writer-director is back with a reality-distorting feature called "The Eternal Daughter." The film — which many have dubbed a spiritual successor to "The Souvenir" and "The Souvenir- Part II" — follows an artist and her elderly mother on a trip to a hotel haunted by their past. There, they will be forced to confront the long-buried secrets of their complex relationship.

It may not be your traditional ghost story, but "The Eternal Daughter" looks haunting all the same — in large part because of a bold casting move from Hogg. Tilda Swinton is pulling double duty in this film, playing both mother and daughter in the film, which certainly contributes to the eerie atmosphere. Mother-daughter relationships are rarely simple, least of all when Hogg is penning the screenplay.

Shot under the radar during lockdown in 2020, the film features a few other cast members, including Carly-Sophia Davies, Joseph Mydell, and Alfie Sankey-Green. But it's Swinton's two roles that remain the focus of it all. You can check out the synopsis and trailer below:

"An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past. Featuring a towering, deeply moving performance by Tilda Swinton, acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg's beguiling latest film is a brilliant and captivating exploration of parental relationships and the things we leave behind."