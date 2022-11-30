Tulsa King Scores Higher Premiere Ratings Than House Of The Dragon

The biggest series premiere of the year has been, for lack of a better term, dethroned. HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" is no longer cable's highest-rated premiere for a brand new series in 2022. Rather, that title has now been granted to a new king, a "Tulsa King" if you will. Or maybe you won't — that was a pretty silly pun, after all.

According to viewing numbers reported by Nielsen (via The Hollywood Reporter), "Tulsa King" drew in 3.7 million viewers through a combination of day-of Paramount+ streams and a special premiere on the Paramount Network. The series premiered on November 13, with the Paramount Network premiere immediately following the season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone." Considering that the western juggernaut drew in a staggering eight million viewers, it's no wonder that "Tulsa King" came swinging out the gate the way it did.

Of course, we shouldn't actually be surprised by the show's success. Most obviously, it serves as one of the few television roles that legendary actor Sylvestor Stallone has taken on: He plays mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who is struggling to adapt to the rapidly changing world around him after getting released from prison. Another obvious reason for the success of "Tulsa King" is its showrunner, Taylor Sheridan, whose aforementioned "Yellowstone" became one of television's most successful franchises. He even managed to get Harrison Ford to star in one of its spinoffs! If that isn't an indicator of his influence, what is?