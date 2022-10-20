Attention Dads: Tulsa King And Yellowstone Season 5 Will Screen In Select Theaters

Additionally, fans who dress up as their favorite character from "Yellowstone" (where are my Rip Wheeler's at?) will be able to enter an online costume contest with a chance to win official merchandise from the hit series. Fans attending in person will also gain access to product giveaways, discount codes for "Yellowstone" merchandise and a one-month free trial code to Paramount+. Getting Paramount+ for free for a month might be worth the effort to attend all on its own. Then you get two great shows for the price of one movie ticket. "Tulsa King" hasn't aired yet, but buzz has been strong for what's sure to be one of the most talked about series premieres of the fall season. (It's unclear what you might win if you show up dressed like a mafia soldier, so beware).

Seeing Montana on the big screen may have a little more grandeur than the downtown streets of Tulsa, but it still sounds exciting to see both shows in a full theater of like-minded fans. The move to turn these premieres into an evening out shows just how confident Paramount is with the direction that creator Taylor Sheridan is taking the network. "Yellowstone" will have the usual actors we've come to know as the Dutton family, and "Tulsa King" will feature some recognizable faces as well including Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Stallone will be the focus, of course, and the new, high profile role as Dwight "The General" Manfredi should reinvigorate his career in the same way that John Dutton has for Kevin Costner.

If you can't make it to the theater, "Yellowstone" returns on the Paramount Network on November 13, 2022, where John Dutton (Kevin Costner) will begin season 5 as the new governor of Montana. "Tulsa King" will premiere over on Paramount+ on November 13 as well.