Tulsa King Teaser: Sylvester Stallone Is Taking Over The Tulsa Mafia For Taylor Sheridan

Sheridan has cornered the market on compellingly gruff guys with a past, hasn't he? Stallone's character has done some dastardly things, including garotting a man, but somehow I already want him to succeed. Taylor Sheridan, I'm shaking my fists in the air in your direction. There just isn't enough time to watch all your excellent shows, and now we're getting Stallone. It seems odd that the weapon of choice for his new crew is a baseball bat, but that will likely be explained.

"Tulsa King" also stars Andrea Savage ("I'm Sorry"), Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley"), Max Casella ("The Tender Bar"), Domenick Lombardozzi ("The Irishman"), Vincent Piazza ("Boardwalk Empire"), Jay Will ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), A.C. Peterson ("Superman & Lois"), Dana Delaney ("China Beach"), and Garrett Hedlund ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday").

Sheridan and Stallone will executive produce with Terence Winter ("Boardwalk Empire"), who also serves as showrunner.

Here is the synopsis for the series:

"Tulsa King" follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

Are we 100 percent sure Taylor Sheridan isn't cloning himself?

"Tulsa King" will begin streaming on Paramount+ on November 13, 2022.