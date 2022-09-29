Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer: New Role, Same Old Game

In the world of "Yellowstone," power has a price — and it seems the series will double down on that concept in season 5. John Dutton and his family expand their reach to the whole of Montana in the new trailer for the upcoming season, which was released on Thursday, September 29.

In the sneak peek, Dutton — played by the brooding and intense Kevin Costner — gets sworn in as the governor of Montana, but clearly his family still has dirty dealings going on behind the scenes. In fact, it appears that Dutton's ambitions are still in play. During the trailer, he even goes as far as to fire his entire cabinet and replace them with his family — namely his only daughter, Beth, as his chief of staff.

Per the official synopsis for "Yellowstone," the show "follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton. The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park." The show debuted in June 2018 and was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Following the success of the original series, Paramount+ ordered a prequel series, "1883," which tells the story of how an earlier generation of Duttons came to own the land. Another prequel, "1923," is also on the way — but in the meantime, you can check out the trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5 below.