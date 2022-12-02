Christmas With The Campbells Director Talks Balancing Raunchiness And Sweetness [Exclusive Interview]

Now, I read in an interview with Vince and Peter that a couple weeks before the movie was supposed to be finished that Vince had to write five additional scenes that you guys had to shoot really quickly. What were those scenes, and why did you determine they were necessary?

Those scenes are mostly with the parents in the bedroom. So what happened is, Julia Duffy and George Wendt, who are so wonderful, when they were doing test screenings of the film, people really responded to their relationship and how they would give these sex jokes to each other. But then we never went to the bedroom to see them together alone. So Vince had the genius idea of, "Well, why don't we just film it?" Definitely one thing I've learned from working with those guys is you can always improve.

They were taking the information, like, "Oh, this is really working," this idea that this older couple has this very vibrant, crazy sex life. So they wanted to do more of that, and that was mostly what we added. What was the last thing? I think adding JoAnna [Garcia] Swisher, who plays Becky, adding more of her, because it was just really working with her and Alex Moffatt, and we just wanted to see more of it. So it was really a matter of watching the relationships start to work on set, and then adding to that and letting those actors play.

What's the shoot like? How long are you guys in production with principal photography? Because I mean, it seems like the crew is pretty economical and they get these kinds of movies done really fast.

Oh, yeah. We shot this in Utah, on location, in January, and we only had a 17-day shoot, so it was really quick. Too quick for me. I always want more days. But it was a small crew, small budget, but very talented people. It was a little bit of gritty filmmaking, but I had a wonderful director of photography and a first [assistant director] and obviously great producers. Then we were in the edit room for a long time, I would say a couple months, figuring it out. Wild West [the company owned by Vince and Peter] does a lot of test screenings to figure out what comedy's working. That was a really fun experience for me to see how the edit was changing, but the actual shoot was pretty short. I would say post-production was longer. Our prep was very short, only two weeks. Crazy.

Wow.

They had been working on the scripts for a while, but once we got down to it — Oh, we had two giant snowstorms happen while we were filming, too.

Yeah, January in Utah can be rough.

We were up in the mountains for a few days and all that snow is real.

Where exactly in Utah did you guys shoot? My girlfriend, her family lives there, so I've been there out in Provo and Park City and all that stuff.

Our house was in Kamas City, Utah, which I think is between Salt Lake and Park City. That mountain range in there. And then we were in downtown Salt Lake for the shop, the grocery store, that stuff. We did the mountain stuff in ... Gosh, I'm going to forget the name, but it's like south of Provo. It's where all the Boy Scout camps are, because it's private land, so they would let us, I mean, we had to [get] snow mobile equipment up to the Wishing Tree area.

That Wishing Tree, were you guys able to leave that prop there? Because I feel like that would be a cool thing to just let people find.

The decorations? Oh, I know, they should have. Well, it was crazy because we thought we would have to bring in a tree, but then we were scouting and we found this giant pine tree kind of in this clearing. So what they did is, it was super tall, so obviously we couldn't get all the way up to the top, but our wonderful production designer dressed half the tree and then half the tree was done in post with CGI.