Which Fan-Favorite Character Will Return For Titans Season 4?

After three tumultuous outings, DC's "Titans" train continues to chug along in full force. Self-proclaimed as a new beginning for the series, the fourth season moves towards a more consistent future as a superhero show and quasi-family drama. As per usual, a new location and set of villains threaten to uproot the titular superhero team. But the supernatural reigns supreme this time around, delivering a blend of magic and horror more devious than the last three seasons combined. Throw in a few daddy issues, and you have a well-received fourth season. However, that's not all. A fan-favorite character will make their return sooner rather than later.

The fourth season of "Titans" looks to turn the page on the long-standing series, but it is still not afraid to pull from the past. The origins of Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) and Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan) are distinctly tied to the events of the very first season. Superboy is suffering an identity crisis due to his heritage, and that got complicated fairly quickly. And now we're going to be treated to the return of a former member of the Titans, and the available options are pretty exciting, to say the least.

Don't take our word for it, of course. "Titans" showrunner Greg Walker responded to a fan's inquiry in an interview with TVLine, who asked whether we would see Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), Jason Todd (Curran Walters), or Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly) in the fourth season. Walker replied, "Yes – but not all three." It's not abundantly clear who will make it into this season, nor how many Walker is teasing are actually coming back. However, one of them appears to be the most likely candidate.