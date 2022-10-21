How Titans Season 4 Will Change Tones From Previous Seasons

In its upcoming fourth season, the DC Comics series "Titans" looks to change the scenery from the dark and gritty nature of Gotham City. Instead of lurking in the shadows of Gotham, the Titans move their efforts to a much brighter, lively location within the DC Universe: Metropolis. There are a few story reasons for this (Lex Luthor, Cult of Blood, etc.), but it also serves as a rebirth of sorts for the series itself. After basking in the gritty nature of its superhero world, "Titans" promises to move forward with a new, more colorful tone that still dips its toes into darkness from time to time.

Ever since Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) uttered the words "f**k Batman" in the first trailer of "Titans," it seemed the show was destined to fall to the wayside as a failed attempt at grounding the Teen Titans. Yet the series lived on. In the subsequent seasons, attempts were made to rectify past mistakes and pursue grounded superheroism while sprinkling in a lighter tone. The last season was especially bleak thanks to its setting and deranged villain, but it tried to tap into the light-hearted sensibilities of its heroes from time to time. However, the upcoming season will move further into the light, both literally and metaphorically.