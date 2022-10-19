Titans Season 4 Trailer: Lex Luthor Meets The Cult Of Blood

Ok, there are a lot of things to unpack. But first ... Deathstroke has returned! After seemingly perishing in the second season, Slade Wilson is back to fight the Titans. Well, it could be someone wearing his suit, but I'd doubt that. Esai Morales was a superb addition to an otherwise lackluster season, so I hope he'll reprise his role once more. It could also be a dream sequence of sorts, which the series is known for, but I'll live in ignorant excitement for now.

In other, bloodier parts of the trailer, Luthor makes his presence known to his son Superboy (Joshua Orpin) and seems to have joined the Cult of Blood, for whatever reason. More importantly, we see the seeds planted for Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente). The latter battled the superhero team head-on in a clip previously released during New York Comic-Con. Plus, we get a look at Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) not yet wearing her super suit, and it seems she may have a history with the former boy wonder Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites).

Of course, also making their return are Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy (who finally sports a costume), and Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake. Check out the official synopsis below:

"Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced before."

Season 4 of "Titans" premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, November 3, 2022.