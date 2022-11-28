Babylon Trailer: Feast Your Eyes On Damien Chazelle's Ode To Hollywood Excess

Whenever Damien Chazelle makes a new movie, you can bet that it'll come with a cast chock-full of A-listers, a spectacle-sized story that spares absolutely no expense, and probably a plot that doubles as a love letter to Hollywood itself. And, of course, it'll likely end up becoming a major awards player when it's all said and done.

"Babylon" will look to keep that trend going, with its latest official trailer attempting to capitalize on the steadily-building buzz behind Chazelle's celebration of a very specific (and tumultuous) period of time in the moviemaking industry — when the silent era gave way to the glamour and prestige of "talkies." After establishing an incredibly impressive oeuvre with 2014's "Whiplash," the Academy Award darling "La La Land," and the oddly underrated "First Man," Chazelle is back and ready to take audiences on a roller coaster of a trip through Hollywood with some of the biggest names in town. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, and a whole host of recognizable names fill out the impressive ensemble of what's sure to be a constant presence during this upcoming awards season.

Check out the newest trailer below!