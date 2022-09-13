Babylon Trailer: Take A Trip Back To Classic Hollywood With Damien Chazelle, Margot Robbie, And Brad Pitt

The trailer for Damien Chazelle's long-awaited new film "Babylon" has finally been released by Paramount Pictures. Get ready to travel back to the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1920s, when the industry moved from the silent film era to that of the talkies. The title boasts a plethora of stars, including Margot Robbie ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") as young actress Nellie DeRoy, and Brad Pitt ("Inglorious Basterds") as Jack Conrad, a silent film star who isn't taking the change well. The character has been compared to real-life actor John Gilbert ("The Merry Widow").

Academy Award-winner Chazelle, who brought us 2014's "Whiplash," 2016's "La La Land," and 2018's "First Man," serves as both writer and director on "Babylon." He's reteaming with the award-winning "La La Land" duo of cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz for the film. In a recent Vanity Fair article, Chazelle said that he's been working on "Babylon" since he first moved to Los Angeles 15 years ago.

Footage from the film was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, but now you can get a first look for yourself.