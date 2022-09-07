Babylon First Look: Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Are Showstoppers In Damien Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood Drama

Six years after winning an Oscar for "La La Land," Damien Chazelle is returning with yet another ode to the Cty of Angels. According to an exclusive chat with Vanity Fair, this particular project has been a long time coming — Chazelle has been working on the story for his upcoming feature film "Babylon" since he first moved to Los Angeles 15 years ago. When the idea first dawned on him, the plan was "just to do a big, epic, multi-character movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as." After years of chipping away at the story, the character and dynamics finally emerged, and later this year, we'll see for ourselves what it all became.

For obvious reasons, it sounds like "Babylon" might share a lot in common with the very successful "La La Land." But where that film followed two dreamers finding love in the shadow of the Hollywood sign, the project of this film is the creation of the Hollywood that we saw Mia and Sebastian dance in. "Babylon" goes big and heads way back into the past, dazzling us with the realities of 1920s Tinseltown, when Hollywood was on the cusp of a Golden Age.

The upcoming film boasts an all-star cast, which really makes the Hollywood of it all feel extra-meta: the biggest names of the bunch are Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, who are joined in the spotlight by newcomer Diego Calva. "Babylon" also features Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Samara Weaving, Max Minghella, and many more. After months of waiting with bated breath, we finally have our first look at the film, which you can check out below.