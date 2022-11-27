Antonio Banderas Nominates Tom Holland As The Heir To The Mask Of Zorro, Internet Strongly Disagrees

Reboots are the bread and butter of Hollywood, which means that we millennials (and even the elder zoomers), are becoming accustomed to seeing our childhood favorites being given the reboot treatment. The IP up for debate today is Zorro and this time we have Antonio Banderas to blame.

While discussing the upcoming "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" with Comicbook.com, the topic of 1998's "The Mask of Zorro," and the possibility of Banderas returning for a sequel, came up. "If they called me to do 'Zorro,' I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch," shared Banderas. Asked whether there were any actors currently working who could take up the mantle of the masked vigilante, he considered for a moment and then replied, "Tom Holland. I did 'Uncharted' with him, and he's so energetic and fun. He's got this spark too. Why not?"

Of all the names to throw out there for Zorro, Holland is one I'd say was least likely. Sure, he's got the experience to pull off the stunts, having done the bulk of stunts on the "Spider-Man" films, but that's not all that is needed for Zorro. Part of the appeal of Banderas' Zorro was in the passion and sensuality he oozed onscreen, especially across from Catherine Zeta-Jones's Elena De la Vega. Unfortunately for Holland, those are descriptors that you wouldn't really associate with him (that "Umbrella" lip-sync performance notwithstanding).

The internet apparently feels the same way, with most comments outright rejecting Banderas' casting choice. However, the question of a possible Zorro reboot still remains, and it's not like the studios haven't been trying to get one going.