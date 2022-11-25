Lewis Tan Hints That Shatterstar Might Return (Somehow) In Deadpool 3
Lewis Tan, the actor who played Cole Young in the live-action "Mortal Kombat" adaptation and the mutant superhero Shatterstar in "Deadpool 2" has been tweeting little emoji teasers for the last few months regarding "Deadpool 3," sparking rumors that Shatterstar will appear in the upcoming film due out in 2024. An actor confirming or teasing an appearance in an upcoming superhero film is nothing new, but Tan's tweet is especially curious, considering Shatterstar fell into the rotating blades of a helicopter and splattered his green, alien blood all over the place. Shatterstar is dead, done-zo, and shredded to bits ... or so we thought.
The rumors started after Hugh Jackman was announced as returning to play Wolverine in the film, as Tan replied with some emojis indicating "Deadpool 2" was not the last we'd seen of him. Of course, he could always be trolling as actors are known to do, but after today's additional tease on Twitter, it's starting to seem more and more likely that Shatterstar will somehow return for "Deadpool 3."
👽⚔️💀💩 #deadpool3
— Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) November 25, 2022
Tan had been trying to break into the world of superheroes for quite some time, having almost landed the role of the titular "Iron Fist" for Netflix. Thanks to his background in stunt performance and martial arts, Tan has the skills to play a superhero, which he was finally able to do with Rusty aka Shatterstar. His gruesome death in "Deadpool 2" looked to be the last of the character, but after his breakthrough performance in "Mortal Kombat" and the Wu Assassins sequel "Fistful of Vengeance," bringing back Tan wouldn't be a bad idea for "Deadpool 3."
But just how will they bring this dead alien back to life?
Multiverse? X-Men powers? Magic?
It's not completely out of the realm of possibility for characters to come back from the dead in the world of Marvel, after all, that's the entire plot of "Avengers: Endgame." As "Deadpool 2" wasn't technically part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the return of Shatterstar in "Deadpool 3" might be the start of how the characters will be incorporated into the MCU. The appearance of Wolverine is already a start at getting the "X-Men" characters involved following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Studios, so it wouldn't be impossible for one of the fellow mutants to use their powers to bring him back. Deadpool used Cable's time-traveling device in "Deadpool 2" to prevent some deaths, and while we didn't actually see Shatterstar revived, there's a Ryan Reynolds monologue about "off-screen events" waiting to happen.
Given the MCU's current obsession with the multiverse, there's always the chance that "Deadpool 3" takes place in a separate multiverse from "Deadpool 2," which would be a pretty easy allowance for Shatterstar's survival and the paths crossing of Deadpool and Wolverine. Or, perhaps, his claim of being an extraterrestrial from the planet Mojoworld and superior to "normal" humans in all ways was true, and there's some alien ... magic ... or something able to put him back together. Regardless of how they pull it off, neither Marvel nor 20th Century Studios have confirmed his appearance, so we'll just have to keep deciphering tweets until the film comes out in 2024.