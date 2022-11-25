Lewis Tan Hints That Shatterstar Might Return (Somehow) In Deadpool 3

Lewis Tan, the actor who played Cole Young in the live-action "Mortal Kombat" adaptation and the mutant superhero Shatterstar in "Deadpool 2" has been tweeting little emoji teasers for the last few months regarding "Deadpool 3," sparking rumors that Shatterstar will appear in the upcoming film due out in 2024. An actor confirming or teasing an appearance in an upcoming superhero film is nothing new, but Tan's tweet is especially curious, considering Shatterstar fell into the rotating blades of a helicopter and splattered his green, alien blood all over the place. Shatterstar is dead, done-zo, and shredded to bits ... or so we thought.

The rumors started after Hugh Jackman was announced as returning to play Wolverine in the film, as Tan replied with some emojis indicating "Deadpool 2" was not the last we'd seen of him. Of course, he could always be trolling as actors are known to do, but after today's additional tease on Twitter, it's starting to seem more and more likely that Shatterstar will somehow return for "Deadpool 3."

Tan had been trying to break into the world of superheroes for quite some time, having almost landed the role of the titular "Iron Fist" for Netflix. Thanks to his background in stunt performance and martial arts, Tan has the skills to play a superhero, which he was finally able to do with Rusty aka Shatterstar. His gruesome death in "Deadpool 2" looked to be the last of the character, but after his breakthrough performance in "Mortal Kombat" and the Wu Assassins sequel "Fistful of Vengeance," bringing back Tan wouldn't be a bad idea for "Deadpool 3."

But just how will they bring this dead alien back to life?