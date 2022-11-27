The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Finally Lets Mantis Grow As A Character

This piece contains minor spoilers for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

After adventuring the cosmic Marvel galaxy alongside Thor in "Love and Thunder," our loveable misfit group of space outlaws has been reunited once again with writer/director James Gunn for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" on Disney+. Set right before "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the special is a lighthearted, heartfelt little interlude before the trilogy is complete and we definitively part ways with these characters that have stolen our hearts. Sure, it might be a tad inconsequential in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's been five years since "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and after all the pain this family has gone through during the Infinity Saga, a fluffy breather is exactly what these characters needed.

But would it truly be a Gunn project without a proper emotional gut punch? This time, the beating heart of the narrative is not Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), but instead, Mantis, wonderfully portrayed by Pom Klementieff. While the holiday special allows room for every member of our plucky family to have their moment to shine, Gunn's true concern is to graduate Mantis from background comedic relief to one of the more vital members of the team.

In "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," Gunn shows us a dynamic, confident side to Mantis — allowing her the space to properly heal from her years of solitude with Ego the Living Planet and find her true belonging within the Guardians of the Galaxy.