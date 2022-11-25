The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Features A Blink-And-You'll-Miss It Eternals Easter Egg
Mild spoilers for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" ahead.
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is easily one of the least essential bricks in the wall that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. That's not at all a criticism, either. On the contrary, the first two Disney+ releases to stream under the label "A Marvel Studios Special Presentation" — the spooky season-flavored "Werewolf by Night" and now the Christmas-themed "Holiday Special" — make a sturdy case for the House of Ideas to produce more low-stakes, (somewhat) less formulaic MCU projects of this variety, complete with equally irreverent Easter eggs and world-building.
Written and directed by James Gunn, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" follows Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) on a mission of the utmost importance: Travel to Earth to find Kevin Bacon (played by Kevin Bacon) and bring him back with them as a Christmas gift to cheer up Peter (Chris Pratt). Their quest takes the daffy duo to Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, where they are quickly mistaken for being one of the many street performers impersonating MCU superheroes — who, lest we forget, are real-life celebrities in this reality. Also, Drax beats up an actor dressed as a GoBot because "GoBots killed his cousin," Mantis explains to the confused onlookers.
Hijinks continue to ensue as Drax and Mantis go on to stumble their way into an LGBTQ+ bar, resulting in a montage of the pair downing drinks with their new "homies" (as Mantis dubs them) and dancing the night away. However, as they make their way over to the establishment, and later while they're recovering from their shenanigans on the street outside the bar that same night, one can spot an Easter egg featuring everyone's favorite Eternal and Bollywood A-lister.
Kingo's Kristmas
Yes, as you see in the above screenshot, Drax and Mantis pass by a light-up sign for "Kingo's Kristmas," a special featuring the eponymous Eternal played by Kumail Nanjiani in Chloé Zhao's 2021 MCU film "Eternals." Presumably, this sign is advertising a very different type of Christmas special (frontlined by Kingo himself) that actually exists within the MCU, unlike "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." One imagines it to be a bit like Sofia Coppola's "A Very Murray Christmas:" The 2015 musical comedy special starring Bill Murray that was itself an homage to older Christmas-themed variety shows stuffed to the gills with celebrity guests.
Will this Easter egg ever come back into play should "Eternals 2" or another MCU project featuring Kingo and his fellow super-powered, semi-immortal aliens actually come to pass? Most likely, it will only get an off-hand reference (if even that) and continue to exist primarily as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it gag in the "Holiday Special." The special itself, on the other hand, gave James Gunn the chance to, in his own words, "sneak in stuff" that will factor into the plot of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Although, one imagines those who skip the special won't have too much trouble following the story for the Guardians' next big movie, given its (very) frothy nature.
But again, much of the appeal of the "Holiday Special" and its Easter eggs is that they feel less like homework for viewers who want to keep up on the MCU's greater narrative and more like a piece of cheery, festive silliness — one you can either choose to indulge in or ignore, whichever way you're inclined.
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is streaming on Disney+.