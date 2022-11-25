The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Features A Blink-And-You'll-Miss It Eternals Easter Egg

Mild spoilers for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" ahead.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is easily one of the least essential bricks in the wall that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. That's not at all a criticism, either. On the contrary, the first two Disney+ releases to stream under the label "A Marvel Studios Special Presentation" — the spooky season-flavored "Werewolf by Night" and now the Christmas-themed "Holiday Special" — make a sturdy case for the House of Ideas to produce more low-stakes, (somewhat) less formulaic MCU projects of this variety, complete with equally irreverent Easter eggs and world-building.

Written and directed by James Gunn, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" follows Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) on a mission of the utmost importance: Travel to Earth to find Kevin Bacon (played by Kevin Bacon) and bring him back with them as a Christmas gift to cheer up Peter (Chris Pratt). Their quest takes the daffy duo to Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, where they are quickly mistaken for being one of the many street performers impersonating MCU superheroes — who, lest we forget, are real-life celebrities in this reality. Also, Drax beats up an actor dressed as a GoBot because "GoBots killed his cousin," Mantis explains to the confused onlookers.

Hijinks continue to ensue as Drax and Mantis go on to stumble their way into an LGBTQ+ bar, resulting in a montage of the pair downing drinks with their new "homies" (as Mantis dubs them) and dancing the night away. However, as they make their way over to the establishment, and later while they're recovering from their shenanigans on the street outside the bar that same night, one can spot an Easter egg featuring everyone's favorite Eternal and Bollywood A-lister.