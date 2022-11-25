James Gunn Brought One Of The Suicide Squad Actors To The MCU In The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

It's no secret that James Gunn loves collaborating with the same actors over multiple projects, no matter how big or small the roles may be. Take Michael Rooker, for example: The actor has significant roles in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films but is a throwaway character in "The Suicide Squad," used as cannon fodder for an explosive opening scene. Nathan Fillion, who plays a lead role in James Gunn's directorial debut "Slither," has a cameo as a hulking CGI alien prisoner in the first "Guardians" film. These are just a couple of many examples of actors James Gunn has collaborated with that return for bit roles in later movies.

In "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," a newer Gunn collaborator makes a brief appearance in a minor role, showcasing how Gunn likes to work with the same actors no matter the capacity or significance of the part. For more devoted fans of the director's filmography, spotting the overlap of actors in each film Gunn makes rewatches rewarding. In the case of "The Holiday Special," there's not only a fun bit role for a character from James Gunn's latest DC film, but there's also a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance by other actors that the writer/director has enjoyed working with.